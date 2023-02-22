POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 67 bcf lower in week to Feb. 17

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much lower-than-usual 67 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder weather than usual continued to dampen heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was far smaller than the 138 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 177 bcf.

In the week ended Feb. 10, utilities pulled 100 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Feb. 17 would cut stockpiles to 2.199 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 22.2% above the same week a year ago and 15.4% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 147 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which was less than the 30-year average of 177 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 51 bcf to 100 bcf, with a median decrease of 68 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 24 ranged from withdrawals of 56 bcf to 100 bcf, with an average decrease of 71 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 137 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 134 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Citi Futures -51 DTN -57 Engie Insight -59 Energy Aspects -60 Refinitiv -61 Gelber & Associates -64 StoneX Group -67 Tradition Energy -68 C H Guernsey -68 Natural Gas Intelligence -70 SMC Report -74 Energy Ventures Analysis -79 Baker & O'Brien Inc -79 Price Futures Group -100 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

