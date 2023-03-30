POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 54 bcf lower in week to March 24

Repeating item sent previously with no changes to text

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely drew a larger-than-usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as cooler-than-normal weather kept heating demand high, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with 15 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 17 bcf.

In the week ended March 17, utilities pulled 72 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 24 would cut stockpiles to 1.846 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 31% above the same week a year ago and 20% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 131 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year average of 117 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 48 bcf to 61 bcf, with a median decrease of 54 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 31 ranged from withdrawals of 6 bcf to 55 bcf, with an average decrease of 20 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 24 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 0 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Refinitiv

-48

C H Guernsey

-50

Tradition Energy

-52

Schneider Electric

-53

StoneX Group

-53

Citi Futures

-54

Energy Ventures Analysis

-54

SMC Report

-54

DTN

-55

Price Futures Group

-55

Natural Gas Intelligence

-57

Gelber & Associates

-58

Ritterbusch Associates

-58

Engie Insight

-61

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com))

