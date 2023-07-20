POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 48 bcf higher in week to July 14

Repeats item sent previously with no changes to text

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a slightly above-normal 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 35 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 45 bcf.

In the week ended July 7, utilities added 49 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended July 14 would lift stockpiles to 2.978 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 24.3% above the same week a year ago and 14.1% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 96 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week compared with 30-year normal of 87 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 41 bcf to 58 bcf, with a median increase of 49 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending July 21 ranged from injections of 10 bcf to 55 bcf, with an average increase of 36 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 18 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 31 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

Natural Gas Intelligence

41

StoneX Group Inc

44

SMC Report

45

S&P Global

45

Refinitiv

46

Ritterbusch Associates

48

Tradition Energy

49

Price Futures Group

50

Baker & O'Brien

50

Energy Ventures Analysis

50

EMI DTN

51

Gelber & Associates

52

C H Guernsey

58

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

