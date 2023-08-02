POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 17 bcf higher in week to July 28

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a below-normal 17 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as extreme heat caused power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 37-bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 37 bcf.

In the week ended July 21, utilities added 16 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended July 28 would lift stockpiles to 3.004 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 22.6% above the same week a year ago and 12.1% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 108 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 90 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 13 bcf to 27 bcf, with a median increase of 17 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Aug. 4 ranged from injections of 17 bcf to 40 bcf, with an average increase of 28 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 44 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 46 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts in (bcf)

DTN

27

Ritterbusch Associates

21

Gelber & Associates

19

Tradition Energy

19

Schneider Electric

18

Energy Ventures Analysis

17

C H Guernsey

17

Natural Gas Intelligence

17

Price Futures Group

17

Refinitiv

17

SMC Report

16

S&P Global

15

Energy Aspects

14

StoneX Group Inc

13

