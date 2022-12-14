POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles forecast down 45 bcf in week to Dec. 9

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 45 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That withdrawal for the week ended Dec. 9 compares with a withdrawal of 83 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 93 bcf.

In the week ended Dec. 2, utilities withdrew 21 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 9 would cut stockpiles to 3.417 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 0.4% below the same week a year ago and 0.3% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 137 actual heating degree days (HDDs) last week, lower than the 30-year normal of 160 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 10 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 33 bcf to 54 bcf, with a median decrease of 47 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 16 ranged from withdrawals of 44 bcf to 101 bcf, with an average of 89 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 60 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 124 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

C H Guernsey

-33

SMC Report

-35

Citi Futures

-36

Energy Ventures Analysis

-42

Price group

-44

Tradition Energy

-49

DTN

-51

Baker & O'Brien

-51

Gelber & Associates

-53

Refinitiv

-54

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.