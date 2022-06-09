POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 96 bcf in week to June 3
June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-normal 96 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage as power generators used more of the fuel to keep air conditioners humming during last week's heat, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a build of 98 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 100 bcf.
In the prior week, utilities added 90 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI
The injection analysts forecast for the week ended June 3 would lift stockpiles to 1.998 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 14.6% below the five-year average and 16.6% below the same week a year ago.
There were around 57 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year normal of 48 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.
CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 87 bcf to 109 bcf, with a median increase of 94 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending June 10 ranged from injections of 80 bcf to 94 bcf, with a mean increase of 90 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 28 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 79 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
DTN
109
Baker & O'Brien
105
Gelber & Associates
103
Energy Aspects
98
Tradition Energy
97
S&P Global
96
Price Futures Group
94
Schneider Electric
94
SMC Report
94
Engie Insight
94
Energy Ventures Analysis
94
Citi Futures
89
Ritterbusch Associates
89
C H Guernsey
87
