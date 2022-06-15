Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 91 bcf in week to June 10

Rahul Paswan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. utilities likely added a larger-than-usual 91 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 28 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 79 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 97 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended June 10 would lift stockpiles to 2.090 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 13.6% below the five-year average and 13.8% below the same week a year ago.

There were around 63 cooling degree days (CDDs), more than the 30-year normal of 56 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 81 bcf to 98 bcf, with a median increase of 91 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 17 ranged from injections of 51 bcf to 90 bcf, with a mean increase of 66 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 49 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 82 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

C H Guernsey

98

SMC Report

94

Citi Futures

93

DTN

92

Tradition Energy

92

Refinitiv

91

S&P Global

91

StoneX Group Inc

91

Baker & O'Brien

90

Price Futures Group

90

Gelber & Associates

89

Schneider Electric

83

Energy Ventures Analysis

81

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; e diting by Jonathan Oatis)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

