POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 89 bcf in week to May 20

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities added a smaller-than-usual 89 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage as warmer-than-normal weather boosted cooling demand last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 109 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 97 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 89 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended May 20 would lift stockpiles to 1.821 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 14.9% below the five-year average and 17.2% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 1030 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 54 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 34 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 76 bcf to 103 bcf, with a median increase of 90 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 27 ranged from injections of 69 bcf to 100 bcf, with a mean increase of 91 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 100 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 100 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Citi Futures

103

C H Guernsey

98

SMC Report

96

DTN

96

Baker & O'Brien

94

Gelber & Associates

93

Price Futures Group

90

Engie Insight

85

Energy Ventures Analysis

84

Tradition Energy

82

StoneX Group Inc

81

Energy Aspects

80

S&P Global

76

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Evans)

