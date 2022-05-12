Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 79 bcf in week to May 6

Contributor
Rahul Paswan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. utilities added a near-normal 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on May 11, no changes

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities added a near-normal 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 70 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 82 bcf.

In the prior week to April 29, utilities added 77 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

If correct, analysts' consensus forecast for last week's storage build would boost stockpiles to 1.646 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 15.8% below the five-year average and 18.5% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 71 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 67 TDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

TDDs, used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below or above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 68 bcf to 85 bcf, with a median increase of 78 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 13 ranged from injections of 73 bcf to 95 bcf, with a mean increase of 86 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 71 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Citi Futures

85

Gelber & Associates

83

Refinitiv

82

Energy Aspects

82

C H Guernsey

82

SMC Report

81

Ritterbusch Associates

78

Energy Ventures Analysis

78

S&P Global

77

DTN

77

Price Futures Group

76

Schneider Electrics

75

Tradition Energy

68

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular