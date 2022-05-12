POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 79 bcf in week to May 6

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on May 11, no changes

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities added a near-normal 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 70 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 82 bcf.

In the prior week to April 29, utilities added 77 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

If correct, analysts' consensus forecast for last week's storage build would boost stockpiles to 1.646 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 15.8% below the five-year average and 18.5% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 71 total degree days (TDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 67 TDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

TDDs, used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below or above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 68 bcf to 85 bcf, with a median increase of 78 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 13 ranged from injections of 73 bcf to 95 bcf, with a mean increase of 86 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 71 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Citi Futures 85 Gelber & Associates 83 Refinitiv 82 Energy Aspects 82 C H Guernsey 82 SMC Report 81 Ritterbusch Associates 78 Energy Ventures Analysis 78 S&P Global 77 DTN 77 Price Futures Group 76 Schneider Electrics 75 Tradition Energy 68

