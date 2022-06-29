POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 74 bcf in week to June 24

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a near-normal 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 73 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 73 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 74 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection forecast by analysts for the week ended June 24 would lift stockpiles to 2.243 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 12.8% below the five-year average and 11.9% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

Even though power generators burned more gas than usual to keep air conditioners humming during last week's hotter-than-normal weather, analysts noted the shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant left lots of gas in the United States.

The Freeport facility, which is the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas before it shut on June 8. The plant's expected 90-day outage will leave around 180 bcf of gas in the U.S. market.

There were around 81 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year normal of 71 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 68 bcf to 80 bcf, with a median increase of 74 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending July 1 ranged from injections of 61 bcf to 82 bcf, with a mean increase of 72 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 25 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 60 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Schneider Electric

80

S&P Global

79

Citi Futures

78

Baker & O'Brien

78

Gelber & Associates

77

Tradition Energy

75

SMC Report

75

Ritterbusch Associates

74

Engie Insight

73

Energy Ventures Analysis

73

Stone X Group Inc

71

Refinitiv

71

DTN

71

Price Futures Group

70

C H Guernsey

68

