POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 74 bcf in week to July 1

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a larger-than-usual 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as the shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant left more fuel in the country, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That far exceeded a build of 25 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 60 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 82 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended July 1 would lift stockpiles to 2.325 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.7% below the five-year average and 9.6% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 86 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year normal of 77 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Even though power generators burned more gas than usual to keep air conditioners humming during last week's hotter-than-normal weather, analysts noted the Freeport shutdown left lots of gas in the United States.

The Freeport facility, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas before it shut on June 8.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 68 bcf to 84 bcf, with a median increase of 75 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending July 8 ranged from injections of 52 bcf to 77 bcf, with a mean increase of 66 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 49 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 55 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Price Futures Group

84

Stone X Group Inc

81

Gelber & Associates

78

Ritterbusch Associates

76

Tradition Energy

75

Schneider Electric

75

Citi Futures

75

Baker & O'Brien

75

C H Guernsey

73

SMC Report

72

DTN

70

S&P Global

68

Refinitiv

68

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

