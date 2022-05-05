POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 68 bcf in week to April 29
May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 68 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a build of 53 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 78 bcf.
In the prior week to April 22, utilities added 40 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI
The injection analysts forecast for the week ended April 29 would lift stockpiles to 1.558 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 16.8% below the five-year average and 20.1% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
There were 58 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 55 HDDs for the period while having 21 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 18 CDDs, data from Refinitiv showed.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius), while CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 77 bcf to 56 bcf, with a median increase of 68 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending May 6 ranged from injections of 92 bcf to 68 bcf, with a mean increase of 77 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 70 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 82 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
S&P Global
77
Refinitiv
74
Energy Aspects
74
Gelber & Associates
71
Energy Ventures Analysis
70
Citi Futures
69
Ritterbusch Associates
68
Price Futures Group
68
Engie Insight
68
DTN
65
C H Guernsey
64
SMC Report
58
Tradition Energy
56
