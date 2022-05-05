Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 68 bcf in week to April 29

Seher Dareen Reuters
U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 68 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 53 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 78 bcf.

In the prior week to April 22, utilities added 40 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended April 29 would lift stockpiles to 1.558 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 16.8% below the five-year average and 20.1% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 58 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 55 HDDs for the period while having 21 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 18 CDDs, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius), while CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 77 bcf to 56 bcf, with a median increase of 68 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 6 ranged from injections of 92 bcf to 68 bcf, with a mean increase of 77 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 70 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 82 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

S&P Global

77

Refinitiv

74

Energy Aspects

74

Gelber & Associates

71

Energy Ventures Analysis

70

Citi Futures

69

Ritterbusch Associates

68

Price Futures Group

68

Engie Insight

68

DTN

65

C H Guernsey

64

SMC Report

58

Tradition Energy

56

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

