Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 65 bcf in week to June 17

Contributor
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 65 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as hot weather boosted the amount of gas that generators burned to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 65 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as hot weather boosted the amount of gas that generators burned to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 49 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 82 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 92 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended June 17 would lift stockpiles to 2.160 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 13.6% below the five-year average and 12.7% below the same week a year ago.

There were around 89 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year normal of 63 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 56 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median increase of 66 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 24 ranged from injections of 50 bcf to 79 bcf, with a mean increase of 70 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 73 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 73 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Price Futures Group

76

StoneX Group Inc

71

Tradition Energy

68

Ritterbusch Associates

67

SMC Report

66

Energy Ventures Analysis

66

C H Guernsey

66

Gelber & Associates

65

Schneider Electric

64

Baker & O'Brien

63

Citi Futures

61

DTN

58

Energy Aspects

56

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

When Will Crypto Decouple From Stocks?

Jun 15, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular