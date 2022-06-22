POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 65 bcf in week to June 17

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 65 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as hot weather boosted the amount of gas that generators burned to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 49 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 82 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 92 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended June 17 would lift stockpiles to 2.160 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 13.6% below the five-year average and 12.7% below the same week a year ago.

There were around 89 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year normal of 63 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 56 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median increase of 66 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 24 ranged from injections of 50 bcf to 79 bcf, with a mean increase of 70 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 73 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 73 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Price Futures Group

76

StoneX Group Inc

71

Tradition Energy

68

Ritterbusch Associates

67

SMC Report

66

Energy Ventures Analysis

66

C H Guernsey

66

Gelber & Associates

65

Schneider Electric

64

Baker & O'Brien

63

Citi Futures

61

DTN

58

Energy Aspects

56

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

