POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 58 bcf in week to July 8

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a larger-than-usual 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage in the week to July 8 as the ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas left more fuel in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 49 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 55 bcf.

In the prior week, utilities added 60 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended July 8 would lift stockpiles to 2.369 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.9% below the five-year average and 9.6% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

Even though power generators burned more gas than usual to keep air conditioners humming during last week's hotter-than-normal weather, analysts noted the Freeport shutdown left lots of gas in the United States.

The Freeport facility, the second-biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas before it shut on June 8.

There were around 95 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was more than the 30-year normal of 83 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 69 bcf to 48 bcf, with a median increase of 57 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending July 15 ranged from injections of 62 bcf to 32 bcf, with a mean increase of 50 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 50 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 41 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

DTN

69

Baker & O'Brien

67

Stone X Group Inc

66

Tradition Energy

63

Schneider Electric

60

Ritterbusch Associates

60

C H Guernsey

58

Energy Ventures Analysis

57

Citi Futures

57

Refinitiv

55

Price Futures Group

55

Energy Aspects

55

SMC Report

53

S&P Global

49

Gelber & Associates

48

