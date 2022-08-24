POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 58 bcf in week to Aug 19

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a larger-than-usual 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Aug. 19 would be higher than a build of 32 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 46 bcf.

In the week ended Aug. 12, utilities added 18 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

Last week's stockbuild would come amid the delayed restart of the Freeport LNG facility, the second-biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas export plant, which consumed about 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas before it shut on June 8.

The company said on Tuesday it aims to return 85% of production from its fire-hit Texas plant by late November and achieve full operation by March.

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended Aug. 19 would lift stockpiles to 2.577 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 12.1% below the five-year average and 9.5% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 85 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was much more than the 30-year normal of 83 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 67 bcf to 17 bcf, with a median forecast of 60 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Aug. 26 ranged from injections of 68 bcf to 17 bcf, with a mean increase of 56 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 21 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 46 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

DTN

67

Citi Futures

66

S&P Global

62

Ritterbusch Associates

62

Baker & O'Brien

62

Energy Ventures Analysis

61

Schneider Electric

60

Refinitiv

59

SMC Report

59

Gelber & Associates

59

Engie Insight

51

C H Guernsey

40

Price Group

17

