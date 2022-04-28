POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 38 bcf in week to April 22

Repeats without changes ahead of release of data

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 38 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 18 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 53 bcf.

In the prior week to April 15, utilities added 53 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended April 22 would lift stockpiles to 1.488 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.1% below the five-year average and 21.5% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 82 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 66 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 20 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median increase of 38 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 29 ranged from injections of 50 bcf to 73 bcf, with a mean increase of 62 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 53 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 78 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Price Futures Group 50 Refinitiv 45 S&P Global 44 Tradition Energy 43 Ritterbusch Associates 41 Energy Aspects 40 Energy Ventures Analysis 38 C H Guernsey 38 Gelber & Associates 37 Schneider Electric 36 Citi Futures 35 Baker & O'Brien 31 SMC Report 27 DTN 20 (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy) ((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

