POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 38 bcf in week to April 22

Seher Dareen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 38 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 18 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 53 bcf.

In the prior week to April 15, utilities added 53 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended April 22 would lift stockpiles to 1.488 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.1% below the five-year average and 21.5% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 82 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 66 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 20 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median increase of 38 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 29 ranged from injections of 50 bcf to 73 bcf, with a mean increase of 62 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 53 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 78 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Price Futures Group

50

Refinitiv

45

S&P Global

44

Tradition Energy

43

Ritterbusch Associates

41

Energy Aspects

40

Energy Ventures Analysis

38

C H Guernsey

38

Gelber & Associates

37

Schneider Electric

36

Citi Futures

35

Baker & O'Brien

31

SMC Report

27

DTN

20

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)

