POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 38 bcf in week to April 22
Repeats without changes ahead of release of data
April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 38 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a build of 18 bcf during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 53 bcf.
In the prior week to April 15, utilities added 53 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI
The injection analysts forecast for the week ended April 22 would lift stockpiles to 1.488 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.1% below the five-year average and 21.5% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
There were 82 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 66 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 20 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median increase of 38 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending April 29 ranged from injections of 50 bcf to 73 bcf, with a mean increase of 62 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 53 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 78 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Price Futures Group
50
Refinitiv
45
S&P Global
44
Tradition Energy
43
Ritterbusch Associates
41
Energy Aspects
40
Energy Ventures Analysis
38
C H Guernsey
38
Gelber & Associates
37
Schneider Electric
36
Citi Futures
35
Baker & O'Brien
31
SMC Report
27
DTN
20
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)
((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.