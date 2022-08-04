POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 29 bcf in week to July 29

Repeats story with no changes to text

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 29 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, as extreme heat caused power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 16 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 33 bcf.

The expected smaller-than-normal build came even though the ongoing shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas has left plenty of gas in the United States to go into storage.

The Freeport facility, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas before it shut on June 8.

In the week ended July 22, utilities added 15 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The injection analysts forecast for the week ended July 29 would lift stockpiles to 2.445 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 12.5% below the five-year average and 10.3% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 105 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was much more than the 30-year normal of 90 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 C).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 23 bcf to 37 bcf, with a median forecast of 29 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Aug. 5 ranged from injections of 30 bcf to 42 bcf, with a mean increase of 36 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 44 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 45 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Refinitiv

37

Energy Ventures Analysis

35

Energy Aspects

33

Ritterbusch Associates

33

Schneider Electric

32

DTN

32

Price Group

30

Tradition Energy

29

Baker & O'Brien

28

C H Guernsey

27

Stone X Group Inc

27

Gelber & Associates

26

SMC Report

25

Citi Futures

24

Engie Insight

23

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and David Holmes)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

