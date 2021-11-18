POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 25 bcf in week to Nov. 12

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced demand for heating, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with an injection of 28 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 12 bcf.

In the prior week to Nov. 5, utilities injected 7 bcf of gas into storage, which ended an eight week run of utilities stockpiling more gas than usual. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended Nov. 12 would take inventories to 3.643 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.2% below the five-year average and 7.9% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 82 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 105 HDDs for the period.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from builds of 18 bcf to 33 bcf, with a median injection of 25 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 19 ranged from withdrawals of 27 bcf to 13 bcf, with a mean decrease of 21 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 11 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 44 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Gelber & Associates

33

Baker & O'Brien

29

Citi Futures

28

Price Futures Group

27

Ritterbusch Associates

26

SMC Report

25

Macquarie Group

25

Energy Ventures Analysis

25

Schneider Electric

24

IHS Markit

24

Natural Gas Intelligence

23

DTN

22

Tradition Energy

21

Stone X Group Inc

21

C H Guernsey

18

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Nick Zieminski)

