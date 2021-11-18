POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 25 bcf in week to Nov. 12
Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced demand for heating, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compared with an injection of 28 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 12 bcf.
In the prior week to Nov. 5, utilities injected 7 bcf of gas into storage, which ended an eight week run of utilities stockpiling more gas than usual. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended Nov. 12 would take inventories to 3.643 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.2% below the five-year average and 7.9% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
The weather last week was milder than normal with 82 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 105 HDDs for the period.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from builds of 18 bcf to 33 bcf, with a median injection of 25 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 19 ranged from withdrawals of 27 bcf to 13 bcf, with a mean decrease of 21 bcf.
That compares with a withdrawal of 11 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 44 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Gelber & Associates
33
Baker & O'Brien
29
Citi Futures
28
Price Futures Group
27
Ritterbusch Associates
26
SMC Report
25
Macquarie Group
25
Energy Ventures Analysis
25
Schneider Electric
24
IHS Markit
24
Natural Gas Intelligence
23
DTN
22
Tradition Energy
21
Stone X Group Inc
21
C H Guernsey
18
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Nick Zieminski)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.