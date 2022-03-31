POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 21 bcf in week to March 25

Repeats with no changes

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added 21 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week in the first injection of 2022 as relatively mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 7 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 23 bcf.

In the prior week to March 18, utilities withdrew 51 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 25 would take stockpiles up to 1.410 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 15% lower than the five-year average and 20% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with just 90 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 114 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 34 bcf to a withdrawal of 8 bcf, with a median build of 22 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 1 ranged from withdrawals of 42 bcf to 3 bcf, with a mean decrease of 19 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 19 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 8 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Energy Aspects 34 Refinitiv 32 Tradition Energy 31 Energy Ventures Analysis 25 S&P Global 24 Citi Futures 22 Price Futures Group 22 Engie Insight 21 Gelber & Associates 19 Baker & O'Brien 18 DTN 13 SMC Report 5 C H Guernsey -8 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Lisa Shumaker) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.