POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 21 bcf in week to March 25

Ashitha Shivaprasad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. utilities likely added 21 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week in the first injection of 2022 as relatively mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 7 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 23 bcf.

In the prior week to March 18, utilities withdrew 51 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 25 would take stockpiles up to 1.410 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 15% lower than the five-year average and 20% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with just 90 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 114 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 34 bcf to a withdrawal of 8 bcf, with a median build of 22 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 1 ranged from withdrawals of 42 bcf to 3 bcf, with a mean decrease of 19 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 19 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 8 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Energy Aspects

34

Refinitiv

32

Tradition Energy

31

Energy Ventures Analysis

25

S&P Global

24

Citi Futures

22

Price Futures Group

22

Engie Insight

21

Gelber & Associates

19

Baker & O'Brien

18

DTN

13

SMC Report

5

C H Guernsey

-8

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Lisa Shumaker)

