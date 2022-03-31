POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen up 21 bcf in week to March 25
March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added 21 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week in the first injection of 2022 as relatively mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a build of 7 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 23 bcf.
In the prior week to March 18, utilities withdrew 51 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 25 would take stockpiles up to 1.410 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 15% lower than the five-year average and 20% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
The weather last week was milder than normal with just 90 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 114 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 34 bcf to a withdrawal of 8 bcf, with a median build of 22 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending April 1 ranged from withdrawals of 42 bcf to 3 bcf, with a mean decrease of 19 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 19 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 8 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Energy Aspects
34
Refinitiv
32
Tradition Energy
31
Energy Ventures Analysis
25
S&P Global
24
Citi Futures
22
Price Futures Group
22
Engie Insight
21
Gelber & Associates
19
Baker & O'Brien
18
DTN
13
SMC Report
5
C H Guernsey
-8
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Lisa Shumaker)
