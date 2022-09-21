Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen rising 93 bcf in week to Sept. 16

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a higher-than-usual 93 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Sept. 16 compares with a build of 77 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 81 bcf.

In the week ended Sept. 9, utilities added 77 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Sept. 16 would lift stockpiles to 2.864 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 6.7% below the same week a year ago and 10.7% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 54 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was slightly lower than the 30-year normal of 56 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 86 bcf to 99 bcf, with a median forecast of 93 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 23 ranged from injections of 65 bcf to 98 bcf, with a mean increase of 86 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 86 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 77 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Energy Ventures Analysis

99

S&P Global

98

Gelber & Associates

98

Tradition Energy

96

Refinitiv

95

Price Futures Group

95

C H Guernsey

93

Energy Aspects

92

Baker & O'Brien

90

Ritterbusch Associates

89

Engie Insight

89

DTN

87

SMC Report

86

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

