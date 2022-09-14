Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen rising 73 bcf in week to Sept. 9

Seher Dareen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during a heat wave, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Sept. 9 compares with a build of 78 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf.

In the week ended Sept. 2, utilities added 54 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Sept. 9 would lift stockpiles to 2.767 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.5% below the five-year average and 7.6% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 80 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was much more than the 30-year normal of 65 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 64 bcf to 78 bcf, with a median forecast of 72 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 16 ranged from injections of 73 bcf to 102 bcf, with a mean increase of 83 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 77 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 81 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Gelber & Associates

78

DTN

77

Price Futures Group

76

Stone X Group Inc

76

C H Guernsey

75

Ritterbusch Associates

73

Energy Aspects

72

Schneider Electric

71

Energy Ventures Analysis

71

Baker & O'Brien

70

Refinitiv

69

Tradition Energy

68

SMC Report

64

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

