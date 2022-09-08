Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen rising 54 bcf in week to Sept. 2

Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during a heat wave, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Sept. 2 compares with a build of 48 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 65 bcf.

In the week ended Aug. 26, utilities added 61 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Sept. 2 would lift stockpiles to 2.694 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.5% below the five-year average and 7.6% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 90 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was much more than the 30-year normal of 73 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 47 bcf to 59 bcf, with a median forecast of 54 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 9 ranged from injections of 51 bcf to 81 bcf, with a mean increase of 64 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 78 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 82 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Price Futures Group

59

Ritterbusch Associates

56

Engie Insight

56

Baker & O'Brien

56

Gelber & Associates

55

Tradition Energy

54

SMC Report

54

Schneider Electric

53

C H Guernsey

53

S&P Global

52

Refinitiv

52

DTN

52

Energy Ventures Analysis

50

Citi Futures

47

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

