Stocks
INFO

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 86 bcf in week to Dec. 10

Contributor
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON

U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, as milder-than-normal weather resulted in lower heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Repeats story filed on Dec. 15 without changes

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, as milder-than-normal weather resulted in lower heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 118 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 114 bcf.

In the prior week to Dec. 3, utilities withdrew 59 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 10 would cut inventories to 3.419 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 1.8% below the five-year average and 8.7% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 141 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 161 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 99 bcf to 63 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 88 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 17 ranged from withdrawals of 157 bcf to 44 bcf, with a mean decrease of 64 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 147 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 153 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Tudor Pickering

-99

Macquarie Group

-94

Gelber & Associates

-90

IHS Markit

-90

DTN

-89

Natural Gas Intelligence

-89

Stone X Group Inc

-88

Tradition Energy

-88

SMC Report

-87

Engie Insight

-86

Baker & O'Brien

-83

Price Futures Group

-83

Energy Ventures Analysis

-81

Citi Futures

-77

Ritterbusch Associates

-74

C H Guernsey

-63

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFO LNG

Other Topics

Energy US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular