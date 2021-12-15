POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 86 bcf in week to Dec. 10

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, as milder-than-normal weather resulted in lower heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 118 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 114 bcf.

In the prior week to Dec. 3, utilities withdrew 59 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 10 would cut inventories to 3.419 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 1.8% below the five-year average and 8.7% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 141 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 161 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 99 bcf to 63 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 88 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 17 ranged from withdrawals of 157 bcf to 44 bcf, with a mean decrease of 64 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 147 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 153 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Tudor Pickering

-99

Macquarie Group

-94

Gelber & Associates

-90

IHS Markit

-90

DTN

-89

Natural Gas Intelligence

-89

Stone X Group Inc

-88

Tradition Energy

-88

SMC Report

-87

Engie Insight

-86

Baker & O'Brien

-83

Price Futures Group

-83

Energy Ventures Analysis

-81

Citi Futures

-77

Ritterbusch Associates

-74

C H Guernsey

-63

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)

