POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 73 bcf in week to March 11

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a bigger-than-usual 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week with liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 16 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 65 bcf.

In the prior week to March 4, utilities withdrew 124 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 11 would cut inventories to 1.446 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17% lower than the five-year average and 19% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.71 billon cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January.

Meanwhile, there were 146 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 142 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 53 bcf to 87 bcf, with a median estimate of 73 bcf.

In what could be the last withdrawal of the 2021-2022 winter heating season, early estimates for the week ending March 18 ranged from declines of 47 bcf to 75 bcf, with a mean decrease of 54 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 29 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 62 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Citi Futures

-87

Gelber & Associates

-82

DTN

-79

Stone X Group Inc

-76

C H Guernsey

-75

Schneider Electric

-74

Energy Ventures Analysis

-73

Energy Aspects

-72

S&P Global

-72

Ritterbusch Associates

-71

Price Futures Group

-67

SMC Report

-65

Tradition Energy

-53

