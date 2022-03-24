POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 56 bcf in week to March 18

Repeats item sent previously with no changes to text

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That will likely be the last withdrawal of the 2021-2022 winter heating season and compares with an inventory decline of 29 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 62 bcf.

In the prior week to March 11, utilities withdrew 79 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 18 would cut inventories to 1.384 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.7% lower than the five-year average and 21% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with just 110 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 128 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 36 bcf to 70 bcf, with a median estimate of 58 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 25 ranged from a withdrawal of 62 bcf to an injection of 42 bcf, with a mean increase of 9 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 7 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 23 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Energy Ventures Analysis -70 Tradition Energy -68 Refinitiv -66 S&P Global -65 Energy Aspects -62 Price Futures Group -62 Baker & O'Brien -60 Ritterbusch Associates -56 Gelber & Associates -54 Stone X Group Inc -53 DTN -44 Schneider Electric -43 Citi Futures -42 C H Guernsey -36 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

