POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 56 bcf in week to March 18
Repeats item sent previously with no changes to text
March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That will likely be the last withdrawal of the 2021-2022 winter heating season and compares with an inventory decline of 29 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 62 bcf.
In the prior week to March 11, utilities withdrew 79 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 18 would cut inventories to 1.384 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 17.7% lower than the five-year average and 21% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
The weather last week was milder than normal with just 110 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 128 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 36 bcf to 70 bcf, with a median estimate of 58 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending March 25 ranged from a withdrawal of 62 bcf to an injection of 42 bcf, with a mean increase of 9 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 7 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 23 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Energy Ventures Analysis
-70
Tradition Energy
-68
Refinitiv
-66
S&P Global
-65
Energy Aspects
-62
Price Futures Group
-62
Baker & O'Brien
-60
Ritterbusch Associates
-56
Gelber & Associates
-54
Stone X Group Inc
-53
DTN
-44
Schneider Electric
-43
Citi Futures
-42
C H Guernsey
-36
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.