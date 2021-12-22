Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 56 bcf in week to Dec 17

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, as milder-than-normal weather resulted in lower heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 147 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 153 bcf.

In the prior week to Dec. 10, utilities withdrew 88 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 17 would cut inventories to 3.361 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1% higher than the five-year average but 6.5% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 125 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 172 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 62 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 56 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 24 ranged from withdrawals of 152 bcf to 50 bcf, with a mean decrease of 116 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 120 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 121 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

C H Guernsey

-62

Refinitiv

-60

DTN

-58

SMC Report

-58

Ritterbusch Associates

-58

Energy Aspects

-57

IHS Markit

-56

Tradition Energy

-56

Gelber & Associates

-55

Macquarie Group

-55

Baker & O'Brien

-54

Energy Ventures Analysis

-54

Natural Gas Intelligence

-53

Stone X Group Inc

-53

Price Futures Group

-50

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

