POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 56 bcf in week to Dec 17
Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-usual 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, as milder-than-normal weather resulted in lower heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compared with a withdrawal of 147 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 153 bcf.
In the prior week to Dec. 10, utilities withdrew 88 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 17 would cut inventories to 3.361 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1% higher than the five-year average but 6.5% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
The weather last week was milder than normal with 125 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 172 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 62 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 56 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 24 ranged from withdrawals of 152 bcf to 50 bcf, with a mean decrease of 116 bcf.
That compares with a withdrawal of 120 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 121 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
C H Guernsey
-62
Refinitiv
-60
DTN
-58
SMC Report
-58
Ritterbusch Associates
-58
Energy Aspects
-57
IHS Markit
-56
Tradition Energy
-56
Gelber & Associates
-55
Macquarie Group
-55
Baker & O'Brien
-54
Energy Ventures Analysis
-54
Natural Gas Intelligence
-53
Stone X Group Inc
-53
Price Futures Group
-50
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
