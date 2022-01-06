Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 54 bcf in week to Dec. 31

Contributor
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Repeats story filed on Jan. 5 without changes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 127 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 108 bcf.

In the prior week to Dec. 24, utilities withdrew 136 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 31 would cut inventories to 3.172 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.4% higher than the five-year average but 5.3% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 131 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 186 HDDs for the period, data provider Refinitiv found.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 83 bcf to 31 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 50 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 7 ranged from withdrawals of 184 bcf to 55 bcf, with a mean decrease of 166 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 153 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of about 144 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Ritterbusch Associates

-83

Citi Futures

-74

Stone X Group Inc

-71

DTN

-70

Baker & O'Brien

-66

Schneider Electric

-62

Price Futures Group

-55

SMC Report

-53

Natural Gas Intelligence

-50

Energy Aspects

-49

Energy Ventures Analysis

-49

Tradition Energy

-49

Gelber & Associates

-47

Macquarie Group

-42

C H Guernsey

-40

Refinitiv

-36

IHS Markit

-31

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular