POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 54 bcf in week to Dec. 31
Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compared with a withdrawal of 127 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 108 bcf.
In the prior week to Dec. 24, utilities withdrew 136 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 31 would cut inventories to 3.172 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.4% higher than the five-year average but 5.3% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
The weather last week was milder than normal with 131 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 186 HDDs for the period, data provider Refinitiv found.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 83 bcf to 31 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 50 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 7 ranged from withdrawals of 184 bcf to 55 bcf, with a mean decrease of 166 bcf.
That compares with a withdrawal of around 153 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of about 144 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Ritterbusch Associates
-83
Citi Futures
-74
Stone X Group Inc
-71
DTN
-70
Baker & O'Brien
-66
Schneider Electric
-62
Price Futures Group
-55
SMC Report
-53
Natural Gas Intelligence
-50
Energy Aspects
-49
Energy Ventures Analysis
-49
Tradition Energy
-49
Gelber & Associates
-47
Macquarie Group
-42
C H Guernsey
-40
Refinitiv
-36
IHS Markit
-31
