POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 54 bcf in week to Dec. 31

Repeats story filed on Jan. 5 without changes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-normal weather reduced heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 127 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 108 bcf.

In the prior week to Dec. 24, utilities withdrew 136 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 31 would cut inventories to 3.172 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.4% higher than the five-year average but 5.3% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 131 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 186 HDDs for the period, data provider Refinitiv found.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 83 bcf to 31 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 50 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 7 ranged from withdrawals of 184 bcf to 55 bcf, with a mean decrease of 166 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 153 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of about 144 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Ritterbusch Associates

-83

Citi Futures

-74

Stone X Group Inc

-71

DTN

-70

Baker & O'Brien

-66

Schneider Electric

-62

Price Futures Group

-55

SMC Report

-53

Natural Gas Intelligence

-50

Energy Aspects

-49

Energy Ventures Analysis

-49

Tradition Energy

-49

Gelber & Associates

-47

Macquarie Group

-42

C H Guernsey

-40

Refinitiv

-36

IHS Markit

-31

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.