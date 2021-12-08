POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 54 bcf in week to Dec. 3

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a near-normal 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, despite milder-than-normal weather, as exports held near record highs, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 78 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 55 bcf.

In the prior week to Nov. 26, utilities withdrew 59 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 3 would cut inventories to 3.510 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.4% below the five-year average and 9.1% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants has averaged 11.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG.

That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Meanwhile, the weather last week was milder than normal with 122 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 148 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 64 bcf to 36 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 53 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 10 ranged from withdrawals of 94 bcf to 44 bcf, with a mean decrease of 72 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 118 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 114 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Stone X Group Inc

-64

IHS Markit

-63

Natural Gas Intelligence

-60

Price Futures Group

-60

Refinitiv

-60

Tradition Energy

-58

Gelber & Associates

-54

Tudor Pickering

-54

Schneider Electric

-51

C H Guernsey

-50

Energy Ventures Analysis

-50

Baker & O'Brien

-49

SMC Report

-49

Citi Futures

-47

Ritterbusch Associates

-46

DTN

-36

