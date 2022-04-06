Stocks

POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 26 bcf in week to April 1

Ashitha Shivaprasad Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. utilities likely pulled 26 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was likely the last storage draw of the 2021-2022 winter heating season and compares with a build of 19 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average injection of 8 bcf.

In the prior week to March 25, which was milder than normal with low heating demand, utilities were able to inject 26 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended April 1 would take stockpiles down to 1.389 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 16.7% lower than the five-year average and 22% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather last week was cooler than normal with 118 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 102 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 44 bcf to 3 bcf, with a median decline of 26 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 8 ranged from injections of 39 bcf to 4 bcf, with a mean increase of 16 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 55 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average injection of 33 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

DTN

-44

Baker & O'Brien

-36

StoneX Group Inc

-30

Refinitv

-29

Energy Ventures Analysis

-28

Schneider Electric

-28

Citi Futures

-26

Energy Aspects

-26

S&P Global

-25

Tradition Energy

-25

Ritterbusch Associates

-24

Gelber & Associates

-22

Price Futures Group

-19

SMC Report

-15

C H Guernsey

-3

