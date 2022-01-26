POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 216 bcf in week to Jan. 21
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much bigger-than-usual 216 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as colder weather led to higher heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compared with a withdrawal of around 137 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of about 161 bcf.
In the prior week to Jan. 14, utilities withdrew 206 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Jan. 14 would cut inventories to 2.594 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1% lower than the five-year average and 10% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
There were 218 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 195 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 230 bcf to 198 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 216 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 28 ranged from withdrawals of 288 bcf to 220 bcf, with a mean decrease of 266 bcf.
That compares with a withdrawal of around 183 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of about 150 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
IHS Markit
-230
C H Guernsey
-227
DTN
-222
Stone X Group Inc
-222
Price Futures Group
-220
Energy Aspects
-219
Gelber & Associates
-217
Ritterbusch Associates
-217
Refinitiv
-216
Schneider Electric
-216
Energy Ventures Analysis
-215
Baker & O'Brien
-214
Tradition Energy
-211
SMC Report
-209
Citi Futures
-205
Engie Insight
-203
Natural Gas Intelligence
-198
