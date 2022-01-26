POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 216 bcf in week to Jan. 21

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much bigger-than-usual 216 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as colder weather led to higher heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of around 137 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of about 161 bcf.

In the prior week to Jan. 14, utilities withdrew 206 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Jan. 14 would cut inventories to 2.594 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1% lower than the five-year average and 10% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 218 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year normal of 195 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 230 bcf to 198 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 216 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 28 ranged from withdrawals of 288 bcf to 220 bcf, with a mean decrease of 266 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of around 183 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of about 150 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

IHS Markit

-230

C H Guernsey

-227

DTN

-222

Stone X Group Inc

-222

Price Futures Group

-220

Energy Aspects

-219

Gelber & Associates

-217

Ritterbusch Associates

-217

Refinitiv

-216

Schneider Electric

-216

Energy Ventures Analysis

-215

Baker & O'Brien

-214

Tradition Energy

-211

SMC Report

-209

Citi Futures

-205

Engie Insight

-203

Natural Gas Intelligence

-198

