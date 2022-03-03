POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 138 bcf in week to Feb. 25

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a bigger-than-usual 138 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 132 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 98 bcf.

In the prior week to Feb. 18, utilities withdrew 129 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Feb. 25 would cut inventories to 1.644 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 13.4% lower than the five-year average and 11.6% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 183 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, meanwhile, compared with a 30-year normal of 165 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 91 bcf to 153 bcf, with a median estimate of 141 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 4 ranged from withdrawals of 100 bcf to 163 bcf, with a mean decrease of 121 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 59 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 89 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Tradition Energy

-153

Gelber & Associates

-149

IHS Markit

-149

Baker & O'Brien

-148

Citi Futures

-144

DTN

-144

Refinitv

-142

Schneider Electric

-141

Energy Ventures Analysis

-140

Ritterbusch Associates

-140

C H Guernsey

-135

Price Futures Group

-133

Stone X Group Inc

-123

SMC Report

-110

Natural Gas Intelligence

-91

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Alexandra Hudson)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.