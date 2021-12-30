POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 125 bcf in week to Dec. 24

Repeats story filed on Dec. 29 without changes

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a marginally larger-than-usual 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, despite milder-than-normal weather, as exports held near record highs, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 120 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 121 bcf.

In the prior week to Dec. 17, utilities withdrew 55 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the withdrawal during the week ended Dec. 24 would cut inventories to 3.237 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 0.9% higher than the five-year average but 6.9% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG.

That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

The weather last week was milder than normal with 166 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 180 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 142 bcf to 50 bcf, with a median withdrawal of 126 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 31 ranged from withdrawals of 124 bcf to 26 bcf, with a mean decrease of 58 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 127 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 108 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Natural Gas Intelligence

-142

Energy Ventures Analysis

-137

IHS Markit

-137

Macquarie Group

-136

Refinitiv

-135

Tradition Energy

-129

Gelber & Associates

-128

Stone X Group Inc

-123

Baker & O'Brien

-121

Ritterbusch Associates

-118

DTN

-116

Schneider Electric

-116

CH Guernsey

-103

Price Futures Group

-50

