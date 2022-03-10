POLL-U.S. natgas stockpiles seen down 117 bcf in week to March 4

Repeating story sent previously with no changes to text

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a bigger-than-usual 117 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week with liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs, despite milder-than-normal weather, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a withdrawal of 59 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average withdrawal of 89 bcf.

In the prior week to Feb. 25, utilities withdrew 139 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts' consensus forecast is on target, the withdrawal during the week ended March 4 would cut inventories to 1.526 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 15.6% lower than the five-year average and 15.2% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.59 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January.

The United States was exporting record amounts of LNG because global gas prices were currently trading about 12 times higher than U.S. futures as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns. NGA/

The weather last week was milder than normal with 146 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year normal of 154 HDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 91 bcf to 128 bcf, with a median estimate of 120 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 11 ranged from withdrawals of 39 bcf to 128 bcf, with a mean decrease of 64 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 16 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average withdrawal of 65 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Baker & O'Brien

-128

Price Futures Group

-128

Energy Ventures Analysis

-126

Refinitv

-126

Stone X Group Inc

-123

S&P Global

-123

Ritterbusch Associates

-123

Gelber & Associates

-120

Tradition Energy

-119

Engie Insight

-114

Natural Gas Intelligence

-110

Schneider Electric

-110

Citi Futures

-108

DTN

-103

SMC Report

-100

C H Guernsey

-91

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

