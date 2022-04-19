Stocks

POLL-U.S. March cattle placements seen down 7.8% from year ago -analysts

Contributors
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Tom Polansek Reuters
Published

The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Mln head

On feed April 1

99.5-101

100.4

11.945

Placements in March

87-96

92.2

1.842

Marketings in March

97.7-98.7

98.2

2.004

Cattle On Feed as of April 1

March Placements

March Marketings

Allegiant Commodity Group

100.3

91.3

98.1

Allendale

100.4

92.6

98.2

Brugler Marketing

100.4

92.8

98.7

HedgersEdge

99.5

87.0

98.2

KIS Futures, Justin Lewis

101.0

94.0

98.0

Livestock Mktg Info Center

100.6

93.4

98.0

MBS Research, Mike Sands

100.0

89.0

98.0

New Frontier Capital Markets

99.8

88.1

97.7

Steiner Consulting

100.9

95.5

98.4

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

100.7

96.0

98.4

U.S. Commodities

100.8

95.0

98.5

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular