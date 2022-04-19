POLL-U.S. March cattle placements seen down 7.8% from year ago -analysts

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Mln head

On feed April 1

99.5-101

100.4

11.945

Placements in March

87-96

92.2

1.842

Marketings in March

97.7-98.7

98.2

2.004

Cattle On Feed as of April 1 March Placements March Marketings Allegiant Commodity Group 100.3 91.3 98.1 Allendale 100.4 92.6 98.2 Brugler Marketing 100.4 92.8 98.7 HedgersEdge 99.5 87.0 98.2 KIS Futures, Justin Lewis 101.0 94.0 98.0 Livestock Mktg Info Center 100.6 93.4 98.0 MBS Research, Mike Sands 100.0 89.0 98.0 New Frontier Capital Markets 99.8 88.1 97.7 Steiner Consulting 100.9 95.5 98.4 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension 100.7 96.0 98.4 U.S. Commodities 100.8 95.0 98.5 (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago) ((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

