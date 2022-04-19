POLL-U.S. March cattle placements seen down 7.8% from year ago -analysts
April 19 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).
All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:
Range
Average
Mln head
On feed April 1
99.5-101
100.4
11.945
Placements in March
87-96
92.2
1.842
Marketings in March
97.7-98.7
98.2
2.004
|
Cattle On Feed as of April 1
March Placements
March Marketings
Allegiant Commodity Group
100.3
91.3
98.1
Allendale
100.4
92.6
98.2
Brugler Marketing
100.4
92.8
98.7
HedgersEdge
99.5
87.0
98.2
KIS Futures, Justin Lewis
101.0
94.0
98.0
Livestock Mktg Info Center
100.6
93.4
98.0
MBS Research, Mike Sands
100.0
89.0
98.0
New Frontier Capital Markets
99.8
88.1
97.7
Steiner Consulting
100.9
95.5
98.4
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
100.7
96.0
98.4
U.S. Commodities
100.8
95.0
98.5
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)
((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))
