POLL-U.S. January cattle marketings seen up 3.9% from year earlier -analysts

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).
January marketings are estimated to be up 3.9% from a year earlier after snowy, cold weather in late December delayed some cattle slaughtering until the next month, analysts said. The comparison from a year ago is also skewed, analysts said, as marketings slowed in January 2022 because rising COVID-19 cases among meatpacking workers disrupted livestock slaughtering.
All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:
Range
Average
Mln head
On feed February 1
95.7-99.5
96.5
11.772
Placements in January
95.5-99.7
97.1
1.941
Marketings in January
102.7-104.6
103.9
1.842
Cattle On Feed as of February 1
January Placements
January Marketings
Allegiant Commodity Group
96.1
97.4
104.1
Allendale
96.5
98.9
102.7
Brugler Marketing
96.1
97.2
103.8
Hedgersedge
95.9
96.0
103.6
KIS Futures, Justin Lewis
97.0
97.5
103.0
Livestock Mktg Info Center
96.4
98.3
104.1
MBS Research, Mike Sands
96.0
96.0
104.0
New Frontier Capital Markets
95.7
95.5
104.6
Steiner Consulting
95.8
95.7
104.1
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
96.5
99.7
104.1
U.S. Commodities
99.5
95.5
104.3
(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))
