POLL-U.S. January cattle marketings seen up 3.9% from year earlier -analysts

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).

January marketings are estimated to be up 3.9% from a year earlier after snowy, cold weather in late December delayed some cattle slaughtering until the next month, analysts said. The comparison from a year ago is also skewed, analysts said, as marketings slowed in January 2022 because rising COVID-19 cases among meatpacking workers disrupted livestock slaughtering.

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Mln head

On feed February 1

95.7-99.5

96.5

11.772

Placements in January

95.5-99.7

97.1

1.941

Marketings in January

102.7-104.6

103.9

1.842

Cattle On Feed as of February 1

January Placements

January Marketings

Allegiant Commodity Group

96.1

97.4

104.1

Allendale

96.5

98.9

102.7

Brugler Marketing

96.1

97.2

103.8

Hedgersedge

95.9

96.0

103.6

KIS Futures, Justin Lewis

97.0

97.5

103.0

Livestock Mktg Info Center

96.4

98.3

104.1

MBS Research, Mike Sands

96.0

96.0

104.0

New Frontier Capital Markets

95.7

95.5

104.6

Steiner Consulting

95.8

95.7

104.1

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

96.5

99.7

104.1

U.S. Commodities

99.5

95.5

104.3

(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

