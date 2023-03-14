POLL-U.S. February cattle placements seen down 6% from last year -analysts

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).
All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:
Range
Average
Mln head
On feed March 1
94.0-96.2
95.5
11.620
Placements in February
90.2-96.9
94.0
1.742
Marketings in February
95.0-96.0
95.6
1.745
Cattle on Feed as of March 1
February Placements
February Marketings
Allegiant Commodity Group
95.2
92.0
96.0
Allendale
96.2
96.9
95.5
Brugler Marketing
95.9
95.6
95.6
Hedgersedge
94.3
90.2
95.5
KIS Futures, Justin Lewis
96.0
92.0
95.0
Livestock Mktg Info Center
95.8
95.0
95.9
MBS Research, Mike Sands
96.0
94.0
96.0
New Frontier Capital Markets
95.7
95.0
95.9
Steiner Consulting
95.9
95.0
95.8
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
95.9
96.3
95.9
U.S. Commodities
94.0
92.0
95.0
(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
