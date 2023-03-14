POLL-U.S. February cattle placements seen down 6% from last year -analysts

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are analysts' estimates for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which is due on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

All figures, except headcount, for feedlots with 1,000-plus head of cattle shown as percentage vs year ago:

Range

Average

Mln head

On feed March 1

94.0-96.2

95.5

11.620

Placements in February

90.2-96.9

94.0

1.742

Marketings in February

95.0-96.0

95.6

1.745

Cattle on Feed as of March 1

February Placements

February Marketings

Allegiant Commodity Group

95.2

92.0

96.0

Allendale

96.2

96.9

95.5

Brugler Marketing

95.9

95.6

95.6

Hedgersedge

94.3

90.2

95.5

KIS Futures, Justin Lewis

96.0

92.0

95.0

Livestock Mktg Info Center

95.8

95.0

95.9

MBS Research, Mike Sands

96.0

94.0

96.0

New Frontier Capital Markets

95.7

95.0

95.9

Steiner Consulting

95.9

95.0

95.8

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

95.9

96.3

95.9

U.S. Commodities

94.0

92.0

95.0

(Reporting by Rahul Kumar Paswan in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

