POLL-U.S. crude stocks seen down last week, products likely rose

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/31/21

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 12/24/21

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 1/1/21

CRUDE

-3.3 MLN

420.0 MLN

-3.6 MLN

-8.0 MLN

DISTILLATE

1.5 MLN

122.4 MLN

-1.7 MLN

6.4 MLN

GASOLINE

1.8 MLN

222.7 MLN

-1.5 MLN

4.5 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.4 PCT PT

89.7%

0.1 PCT PT

1.3 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-83 BCF TO -31 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS)

Jan 5 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen down for the sixth week in a row, while gasoline and distillate inventories likely rose last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude stocks decreased by about 3.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 3.6 million barrels in the previous week to 420 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose about 1.8 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by about 1.5 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen rising 0.4 percentage point from 89.7% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 24, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery Runs

Again Capital

-3.3

2.2

1.0

0.4

Citi Futures

-5.0

5.0

3.5

1.0

Commodity Research Group

-2.7

-1.0

2.6

0.6

Confluence

-4.0

3.0

4.0

0.3

DTN

-2.2

0.5

1.4

-0.5

Excel Futures

-4.3

-2.6

-2.1

-0.3

IHS Markit

-2.8

2.7

2.4

0.4

Price Futures Group

-4.0

-2.5

-2.0

0.5

Refinitiv

-3.0

2.8

1.3

0.5

Ritterbusch Associates

-2.0

4.5

4.3

0.7

