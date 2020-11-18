POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen up, distillates likely fell for 9th week

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Nov 17, no changes

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/13/20

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 11/06/20

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/15/19

CRUDE

1.7 MLN

488.7 MLN

4.3 MLN

1.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.5 MLN

149.3 MLN

-5.4 MLN

-1.0 MLN

GASOLINE

0.1 MLN

225.4 MLN

-2.3 MLN

1.8 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.6 PCT PT

74.5%

0.8 PCT PT

1.7 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-22 BCF TO 27 BCF (NINE FORECASTS)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories likely rose last week, while distillate stockpiles were seen declining for the ninth consecutive week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks likely rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 13.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 6 to 488.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 913,000 barrels.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that gasoline inventories USOILG=ECI likely rose about 100,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down 1.5 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI likely rose 0.6 percentage point, from 74.5% of total capacity for the week ended Nov. 6, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points: