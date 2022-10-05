POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen rising, distillate and gasoline drop

Repeats Tuesday's poll without any changes, ahead of release of EIA data

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 09/30/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

09/23/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 10/01/21

CRUDE

2.1 MLN

430.6 MLN

-0.2 MLN

2.3 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.4 MLN

114.4 MLN

-2.9 MLN

-0.4 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.3 MLN

212.2 MLN

-2.4 MLN

3.3 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

-0.4 PCT PT

90.6%

-3.0 PCT PT

1.5 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

94 BCF TO 120 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS)

Oct 4 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories were seen falling, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by around 2.1 million barrels in the week to Sept. 30.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 215,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 23 to 430.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 443,000-barrel rise.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECIfell by about 1.13 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by 1.4 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.4 percentage point lower from 90.6% of total capacity for the week ended Sept. 23, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

1.8

-1.4

-2.3

0.4

Citi Futures

2.5

-1.5

-1.0

0.0

Confluence

2.5

-1.5

0.5

-1.0

Commodity Research Group

4.7

1.3

-1.1

-1.3

DTN

2.1

0.5

-1.8

-0.5

Excel Futures

1.8

-3.1

-2.3

-0.6

Price Group

-3.0

-3.0

-2.5

0.0

Refinitiv

2.2

--

-1.4

-0.4

Ritterbusch Associates

1.5

-1.3

0.7

-0.5

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))