POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen higher, fuel draws down last week

Repeats Tuesday's poll with no changes ahead of release of EIA data

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 8/05/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

7/29/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 8/06/21

CRUDE

0.1 MLN

426.6 MLN

4.5 MLN

-0.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.7 MLN

109.3 MLN

-2.4 MLN

1.8 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.6 MLN

225.3 MLN

0.2 MLN

-1.4 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.7 PCT PT

91.0%

-1.0 PCT PTS

0.5 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

44 BCF TO 30 BCF (TEN FORECASTS)

Aug 9 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories fell, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by around 100,000 barrels in the week to Aug 5.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to July 29 to 426.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECIfell by about 600,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dipped 700,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen up 0.7 percentage point from 91% of total capacity for the week ended July 29, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-1.6

-1.4

-1.1

0.6

Citi Futures

-1.5

-1.0

-1.0

1.0

Confluence

-1.0

-1.0

-0.5

0.5

Commodity Research Group

1.2

0.4

-1.8

1.0

DTN

-0.9

0.5

0.8

1.1

Excel Futures

2.4

-2.4

-1.2

0.3

Price Futures Group

3.0

-1.5

-1.0

0.0

Refinitiv

1.8

N/A

-0.4

0.9

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.5

0.8

1.8

0.7

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))