POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen down, gasoline up

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 6/10/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

6/3/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 6/11/21

CRUDE

-1.2 MLN

416.8 MLN

2 MLN

-7.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.0 MLN

109 MLN

2.6 MLN

-1 MLN

GASOLINE

0.8 MLN

218.2 MLN

-0.8 MLN

2 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.5 PCT PT

94.2%

1.6 PCT PTS

1.3 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

104 BCF TO 90 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS)

June 13 (Reuters)- U.S. crude inventories likely fell last week, while those of gasoline were up, and distillates were steady, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories decreased by around 1.2 million barrels in the week to June 3.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2 million barrels in the last week to 416.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI increased by about 800,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to be unchanged.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen up 0.5 percentage point from 94.2% of total capacity for the week ended June 3, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

-3.5

-1.0

1.0

0.5

Confluence

-3.0

-0.5

0.5

1.0

Commodity Research Group

0.4

0.6

1.5

0.3

DTN

-1.2

0.8

0.5

-0.5

Excel Futures

1.1

3.1

1.4

0.3

Price Futures Group

-1.0

-3.0

-2.0

1.0

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

