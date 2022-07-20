POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles, products seen up last week

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on July 19, no changes

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/15/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

7/8/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/16/21

CRUDE

1.4 MLN

427.1 MLN

3.3 MLN

2.1 MLN

DISTILLATE

1.2 MLN

113.8 MLN

2.7 MLN

-1.3 MLN

GASOLINE

0.1 MLN

224.9 MLN

5.8 MLN

-0.1 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.2 PCT PT

94.9%

0.4 PCT PT

-0.4 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

59 BCF TO 40 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS)

July 19 (Reuters)- U.S. crude and product inventories were seen up last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories increased by around 1.4 million barrels in the week to July 15.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week to July 8, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 154,000-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI increased by about 100,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by about 1.2 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen up 0.2 percentage point from 94.9% of total capacity for the week ended July 8, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

3.2

2.6

1.1

0.3

Citi Futures

-1.5

1.0

0.0

0.5

Commodity Research Group

-2.3

1.6

-0.7

0.8

Confluence

2.0

1.0

-1.5

0.5

DTN

0.5

-0.8

-2.1

-0.2

Excel Futures

3.7

2.1

4.8

-0.5

Price Futures Group

2.0

2.0

2.0

0.5

Refinitiv

2.3

NA

1.5

NA

Ritterbusch Associates

1.0

-0.7

-1.9

-0.2

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

