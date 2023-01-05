POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose, products seen lower last week

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Jan 4, no changes

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stockpiles of crude oil likely rose two weeks in a row while gasoline and distillates inventories were expected to drop, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 30.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the New Year's holiday weekend.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/30/22 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 12/23/22 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 12/31/21 CRUDE 1.2 MLN 419 MLN 0.7 MLN -2.1 MLN DISTILLATE -0.4 MLN 120.2 MLN 0.3 MLN 4.4 MLN GASOLINE -0.5 MLN 223 MLN -3.1 MLN 10.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS -2.9 PCT PT 92.0% 1.1 PCT PT 0.1 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -153 BCF TO -269 BCF (TWELVE FORECASTS) Crude stocks USOILC=ECI rose by 718,000 barrels in the week ended Dec. 23 to 419 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel drop. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 500,000 barrels last week. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 400,000 barrels last week. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 2.9 percentage points lower from 92.0% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 23, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital 3.4 0.8 -1.9 0.8 Citi Futures 1.5 -1.5 1.5 -4.5 Commodity Research Group 4.0 -2.0 -0.5 -6.0 Confluence -4.0 3.5 5.0 -1.5 DTN 2.8 -3.2 -2.0 -7.5 Excel Futures 2.4 -1.2 -2.1 -0.6 Price Group -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 -1.0 Refinitiv 4.0 -- -1.5 -7.8 Ritterbusch Associates -4.0 3.9 3.0 0.6 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

