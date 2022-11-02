POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week, products seen slipping

Repeats story first published on Tuesday.

Nov 1 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories were seen dropping, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 400,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 28.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Oct. 21 to 439.9 million barrels, nearly triple analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel build.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.4 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by 600,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.5 percentage point higher from 88.9% of total capacity for the week ended Oct. 21, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

2.6

0.9

1.8

1.1

Citi Futures

-1.5

-1.5

-2.5

0.5

Commodity Research Group

-0.2

1.0

-0.3

-0.3

Confluence

1.5

-0.5

-1.0

0.5

DTN

-0.5

-1.2

-0.8

0.6

Price Group

-4.0

-2.0

-2.0

0.0

Refinitiv

0.9

--

-2.3

0.5

Ritterbusch Associates

2.0

-0.5

-1.8

0.6

