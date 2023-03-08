POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week, products seen down

Repeats story from Tuesday with no change to text

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen last week, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles were seen down, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 400,000 barrels in the week to March 3.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 3/3/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 2/24/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 3/4/22 CRUDE 0.4 MLN 480.2 MLN 1.2 MLN DISTILLATE -1.0 MLN 122.1 MLN 0.2 MLN -5.2 MLN GASOLINE -1.9 MLN 239.2 MLN -0.9 MLN -1.4 MLN REFINERY RUNS -0.3 PCT PT 85.8% -0.1 PCT PT 1.6 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -92 BCF TO -61 BCF (TEN FORECASTS) Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 1 million barrels last week. Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.9 million barrels last week. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.3 percentage point lower from 85.8% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 24, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital 1.6 -1.3 -2.2 -0.6 Citi Futures -3.5 -1.5 -2.5 -1.0 Commodity Research Group 2.5 0.6 0.7 -0.6 Confluence -1.0 -1.5 -3.5 1.5 DTN 1.2 -0.5 -0.8 -0.2 Excel Futures -1.7 -1.1 -1.1 -- Price Futures Group -2.5 -2.0 -2.0 0.0 Refinitiv 2.7 0.8 -1.2 -0.6 Ritterbusch Associates 2.8 -2.1 -3.3 0.3 (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

