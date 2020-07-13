POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles likely down, distillates seen rising

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 07/10/20

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 07/03/20

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 07/12/19

CRUDE

-2.3 MLN

539.2 MLN

5.7 MLN

-3.1 MLN

DISTILLATE

1.5 MLN

177.3 MLN

3.1 MLN

5.7 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.9 MLN

251.7 MLN

-4.8 MLN

3.6 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.4 PCT PT

77.5%

2 PCT PTS

-0.3 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

34 BCF TO 50 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS)

July 13 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week, while inventories of distillates were seen surging, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks decreased by 2.3 million barrels in the week to July 10.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to July 3, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that inventories of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by 900,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen increasing by 1.5 million barrels. If estimates are on target, stockpiles will rise to their highest since 1983.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase by 0.4 percentage point last week, from 77.5% of total capacity for the week ended July 3, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization

Crude

Distillates

Gasoline

Refinery Runs

Citi Futures

-3.0

2.5

-1.0

0.5

Confluence

-2.0

1.0

-2.0

1.5

EMI DTN

-3.0

1.0

-1.0

0.4

Excel Futures

3.1

2.5

1.8

-0.9

Price Futures Group

-4.0

-1.0

-2.0

0.5

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.1

1.6

0.4

0.3

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

