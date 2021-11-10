POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles expected to climb for a third week

Repeating story first published on Tuesday with no changes to text

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/05/21

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 10/29/21

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/06/20

CRUDE

2.1 MLN

434.1 MLN

3.3 MLN

4.3 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.1 MLN

127.1 MLN

2.2 MLN

-5.4 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.2 MLN

214.3 MLN

-1.5 MLN

-2.3 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.8 PCT PT

86.3%

1.2 PCT PT

-0.8 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

+3 BCF TO +15 BCF (12 FORECASTS)

Nov 9 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen, while gasoline and distillate inventories were seen down last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude stocks increased for the third straight week, up by about 2.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 29 to 434.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILC=ECI likely fell about 1.2 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have fallen by about 1.1 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen rising 0.8 percentage point from 86.3% of total capacity for the week ended Oct. 29, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.