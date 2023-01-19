Stocks

POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles dipped last week, products likely higher

Credit: REUTERS/Anna Driver

January 19, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stockpiles of crude oil were estimated to have declined last week while gasoline and distillates inventories were seen gaining, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 13.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, delayed by a day on account of the Martin Luther King Day federal holiday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 01/13/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

01/06/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 01/14/22

CRUDE

-0.6 MLN

439.6 MLN

19 MLN

0.5 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.1 MLN

117.7 MLN

-1.1 MLN

-1.4 MLN

GASOLINE

2.5 MLN

226.8 MLN

4.1 MLN

5.9 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

3.8 PCT PT

84.1%

4.5 PCT PT

-0.3 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-81 BCF TO -53 BCF (11 FORECASTS)

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 19 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 6 to 439.6 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by about 120,000 barrels last week.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by around 2.5 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 3.8 percentage points higher from 84.1% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 6, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-3.6

1.3

2.4

5.2

Citi Futures

4.5

1.5

3.5

4.0

Commodity Research Group

-3.5

-0.2

1.9

5.0

Confluence

-3.0

2.0

3.0

3.5

DTN

2.5

-1.2

2.1

2.8

Excel Futures

3.8

-2.0

4.6

-1.1

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-3.0

-2.0

1.0

Refinitiv

2.5

-0.6

2.5

5.1

Ritterbusch Associates

-3.5

2.3

2.3

5.0

