POLL-U.S. crude seen lower last week, gasoline and distillates rising

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/02/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

11/25/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 12/03/21

CRUDE

-3.8 MLN

419.1 MLN

-12.6 MLN

-0.2 MLN

DISTILLATE

2.1 MLN

112.6 MLN

3.5 MLN

2.7 MLN

GASOLINE

2.9 MLN

213.8 MLN

2.8 MLN

3.9 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.2 PCT PT

95.2%

1.3 PCT PT

1.0 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-45 BCF TO -13 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Dec 5 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have declined last week, while gasoline and distillates inventories were seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories dropped by about 3.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 02.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIfell by 12.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25 to 419.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Nov. 30, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by about 2.9 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by 2.1 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.2 percentage point higher from 95.2% of total capacity for the week ended Nov. 25, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

-4.5

2.5

3.5

0.3

Confluence

2.0

2.5

4.0

0.5

DTN

-3.2

0.8

2.2

-0.4

Excel Futures

-3.8

3.4

2.9

-0.4

Price Group

-4.0

-2.0

-2.0

0.5

Ritterbusch Associates

-5.0

2.5

3.1

0.8

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

